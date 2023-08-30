Kelbie Witham receives award

Osage Nation Communication

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Kelbie Witham, Project Manager for Wahzhazhe Connect, the Osage Nation’s broadband construction project, has been awarded the “NextGen Under 30” award in the Science, Technology, and Engineering category. Now in its thirteenth year, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges.

“This award is a significant milestone in my life,” says Witham (Grayhorse Deer Clan), who grew up in Fairfax, Oklahoma. “I extend my gratitude to everyone who guided me along the way. They say it takes a village and the people of The Osage Nation are my village. They are strong, have endured, and have helped mold me into who I am today. I am so glad that I get to give back to my village through this broadband initiative. To any little girl who dreams of a career in STEM, you belong here.”

The NextGen Under 30 mission is to identify and honor talented young Oklahomans, and to encourage them to follow their lifetime family and career goals in Oklahoma. The program has expanded throughout Oklahoma, with 2,890 award winners selected from 9,755 nominees, from over 421 different companies and organizations located in cities and towns across the entire state of Oklahoma. Witham will join other awardees at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Sept. 11, 2023, followed by the NextGen Award Ceremony on Nov. 3, 2023.

Witham was nominated by Russ Tallchief, Content Manager for Wahzhazhe Communications and Wahzhazhe Connect at the Osage Nation.

“Kelbie has a sparkling personality combined with a mind for STEM and strong determination, which makes her an excellent selection for NextGen Under 30,” Tallchief said. “Kelbie exemplifies our next generation of leaders.”

Witham graduated from Woodland High School in Fairfax and went on to St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee, where she specialized in track and field. After attending St. Gregory’s, Kelbie advanced to Arkansas Tech University, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree. Continuing her athletic interest after college, Kelbie joined the Wichita Valkyries rugby team where she was named “Rookie of the Year” by her teammates and coaches.

Later, Kelbie served as vice-president for Wichita Rugby Foundation. Kelbie is bringing the concept of “scrum,” a rugby strategy built on an entire team simultaneously moving the ball together, to her work at Wahzhazhe Connect to help progress the project as a cohesive broadband team.

For more information on NextGen Under 30 and how to nominate a future leader under the age of 30, visit www.nextgenunder30.com.