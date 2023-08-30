Interim studies to be scheduled soon

Sen. Bill Coleman

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

School’s underway and work will also be picking back up at the Capitol in the next few weeks, as more interim studies are scheduled. I’ll be hearing all of the studies that were assigned to our Business and Commerce Committee. I’m waiting on the members to let me know the dates, so we can get them scheduled. They must be completed by Nov. 3.

The issues our committee will be studying include women-owned businesses and their positive impact on our state; pay transparency; labor participation rate and workforce development; the Quality Jobs Program; art therapy helping students; and crypto mining. To see the full list of studies, visit https://oksenate.gov/publications/senate-interim-studies.

Every year, the State Chamber analyzes pro-business legislation and grades members’ votes on those business, job, and economic growth issues in the RIED Report. Created in 1997 by a joint task force of the Oklahoma City, Tulsa and State Chambers, the report became part of the State Chamber Research Foundation last year.

As a business owner myself, I work hard to carry and support bills that will create jobs, support existing businesses and attract new ones, while creating innovative ways to expand our economy. This year’s report focused on six pro-growth bills. HB 1039X got rid of the franchise tax and HB 2452 removes the ability for local governments to regulate childcare home providers. HB 2459 expands included expenditures in production costs to include full-time higher education students, military, or those in a restorative workforce program, and also increases the percentage of the expenditure amount considered for the incentive. SB 93 requires high school graduates to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. SB 621 created the Oklahoma Workforce Commission made up of private sector leaders with the power to create a coordinated workforce plan and disseminate funding for various programs that align with the plan. Finally, SB 930 authorizes the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to create a career pathway in the aerospace industry with education and industry stakeholders.

I proudly supported all of these important policies and received a perfect score on the RIED Report. To read more about this year’s report, visit https://okstatechamber.com/state-chamber-research-foundation/.

