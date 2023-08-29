Infrastructure spending necessary for tourist economy

With the anticipated release of the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” in October, there’s a lot of talk about being ready to answer questions and provide service for tourists and potential tourists to Osage County.

Ronetta “Roni” Briggs, a Cherokee citizen who is an expert in business organizational design and in cultural heritage tourism, recently addressed a workshop organized by Friends of Fairfax, Inc. and the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority. Among other things, Briggs focused on the nitty-gritty issues that arise when communities are trying to build tourist economies.

“With tourists come problems with your infrastructure,” Briggs said, encouraging workshop attendees to consider everything from whether communities are prepared to offer sufficient basic services to visitors, to whether it will be possible to handle garbage generated by tourist visit activities.

“It’s not sexy, but you’ve got to think about it,” Briggs said. She encouraged persons thinking about starting new businesses intended to serve tourists to consider how their businesses would benefit their community as a whole, and to consider how their businesses would assist in promoting the culture of their community to outsiders.

The town of Fairfax, population about 1,100, is expected to be a focus of tourist interest, since events described in the bestselling nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon” and portrayed in the Martin Scorsese movie of the same name took place there.

Charlie Cartwright, an Osage County commissioner who has served as a Fairfax municipal official, said he anticipates strain on the local infrastructure will be a very serious issue.

“People don’t want to drive on old, potholed-up roads,” Cartwright said, noting that the condition of basic transportation infrastructure in Fairfax is likely to be a key concern, and it is likely to be aggravated by considerations like the need for enhanced trash removal.

“Trash service is a big one,” Cartwright said, observing that trash trucks, even when empty, can damage roads.

Increased volumes of visitors would also make it necessary to offer the best emergency services possible, Cartwright said. The very highest quality of emergency responders will be needed, to make sure that the right impression is presented to visitors, he said.

Planning ahead and anticipating costs will be essential, Cartwright said.

Osage County has invested, and continues to invest, in tourism promotion through a lodging tax that finances a tourism director and advertising. It does not have a similar official activity to routinely anticipate and plan to address infrastructure needs associated with encouraging tourist activity.