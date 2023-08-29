City auditor to help with budget

Pawhuska city government’s outside auditor last week indicated that he could provide help regarding further development of the municipal budget for 2023-24, and regarding the provision of financial position information to city officials.

David Clanin, who visited Pawhuska Aug. 22 and conferred with the acting city manager and other members of the City Hall staff, indicated during a special meeting of the City Council that he could provide budget help more cheaply than an additional firm could be brought into the situation and brought up to speed on Pawhuska’s financial issues.

The Council accepted Clanin’s recommendation rather than taking any action to bring in yet another firm.

Mayor Mark Buchanan asked Clanin to be present for the City Council’s meeting Sept. 12, to provide the council with financial position information. Clanin indicated he was free that evening and could attend.

Clanin said that he had already detected one problem with city government’s 2023-24 budget that will require changes. He said the budget included anticipated revenue at a rate of 100 percent. He said that would have to be changed, so that no more than 90 percent of revenue was included in the budget. That will mean a reduction or reductions in anticipated spending.

At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson mentioned a concern about how much of city government’s cash in the bank is encumbered.

“That needs to be looked at for sure,” Clanin said.

Buchanan, in a Council meeting Aug. 8, recommended taking no action on several potential spending items until further information could be obtained about the city’s financial position. Members of the Council have been at odds since at least June about the 2023-24 budget. This conflict has taken place against a backdrop of transition in city administrative staff leadership.

Acting City Manager Bill Sweeden told the Journal-Capital that he had asked Clanin to come to Pawhuska and provide assistance.

“He was very helpful in getting me some guidance in ironing out the details,” Sweeden said regarding Clanin’s assistance with the city budget. Sweeden said he received a lot of good information, and that the city clerk and city treasurer had also been included in consultations.

The Council also interviewed candidates Aug. 22 for the city manager position in an executive session. There was no decision on that matter. Buchanan once again (this was at least the second time he had done so) thanked the members of a citizen committee that has been referring city manager candidates to the Council.