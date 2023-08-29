Buffalo Joe's will satisfy your appetite

You don’t even have to ask -- there’s not a guy out back named Joe, who feeds a tame buffalo. Nothing so picturesque. But if you have a taste for hearty food cooked from scratch, Buffalo Joe’s in Pawhuska might be just the place for you.

The restaurant is in a former Pizza Hut building at 403 East Main Street. The wait staff members are friendly and observant. They learn what their customers like.

“They’re on point,” owner Kim Laird says of her employees. When Laird became the owner of the business nearly a dozen years ago (it will be 12 years in December), Buffalo Joe’s was in a former Sonic restaurant facility. There were just 8 tables, she said. Sometimes it was necessary to ask people to sit together to make room for more customers, she recalled.

“I think a lot of people met that way,” Laird said. “A lot of locals met new locals.”

She explained that she emphasizes food prepared from scratch, and wants customers to feel free to speak up if they don’t like the taste of what they’re served.

“We try to make everything fresh,” Laird said. “I don’t like frozen.”

When you order a chicken fried steak at Buffalo Joe’s, the meat is not pre-cooked and frozen. It is still raw and must be prepared, she said.

Laird said she thinks the restaurant’s appeal to local customers and its relationships with them are what makes Buffalo Joe’s distinct.

“They thought I was crazy when I said I wanted to leave my kitchen open,” she said. The result is customers can see staff members moving around, in and out of the kitchen area, as they work.

“I just try to please everybody,” Laird said. “I don’t want people to be afraid to say, ‘Hey, this doesn’t have any flavor.’ I’ll go back there and figure it out.”

When she moved to Pawhuska from Cushing, Oklahoma, Laird worked for a number of years for the Hernandez restaurant. Then she was out of the business briefly for health reasons, before becoming the owner of Buffalo Joe’s.

“I’ve gotten to know the people,” she said. One of her favorite local residents is Debbie Reed.

“She is the face of this town, if you ask me,” Laird said. “She always has something positive to say. Everything about her is beautiful.”

Laird said she has learned a lot from her employees through the years, and that she wishes she had gone to chef school.

Laird has been investing in a bit of remodeling of the Buffalo Joe’s building, and said she plans to address the issue of excessive sound.

“It devastated me when it was so loud in here,” she said.

Laird also said she is Interested in adding new menu items. The fare at Buffalo Joe’s is a high-quality version of sound, nourishing American cuisine.

“I don’t know yet what I’m going to do,” she said, adding that customers should feel free to share ideas with the wait staff.

Laird said she wants to add dishes that will make a lasting, positive impression with customers.

“If it doesn’t melt in your mouth, I don’t want to do it,” she said.

Buffalo Joe’s offers buffalo burgers among many other things, but Laird explains it’s mainly visitors to town who eat them. She said that she knows she likely has out-of-town company “if the buffalo burgers start hitting.” The meat is so healthy it tends to be dry, she said.

Laird also said that getting through the COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard.

“I sat on my porch for about two weeks, just crying,” she recalls. But she didn’t stay on the porch. She and her staff innovated, selling commodity items to the public that were hard to find in grocery stores at the time.

That included what was then arguably America’s most demanded product – toilet paper. You could put in your order and pull up at Buffalo Joe’s to pick up a plastic bag full of toilet paper rolls, or other commodity items. Needless to say, that is no longer the case. The restaurant survived and is back in the business of providing everyone from pipeline workers to lawyers a tasty meal that’ll stick to their ribs.

If you’re new, you might not even notice Kim Laird. She’s the pleasant woman in the background, organizing her team, troubleshooting when necessary.

So, no, there’s no guy out back with a buffalo. But there’s good food and friendly service and a close-up look at the locals. Buffalo Joe’s is where you’ll find them.

Buffalo Joe’s is open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every day for breakfast. It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tuesday through Friday, it is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This story is the fourth in a series about small Pawhuska businesses that have been contributing to the local economy since before the town became a tourist destination. Up to this point, the series has been consecutive, with a new story appearing each week. From this point on, the series will be occasional rather than consecutive.