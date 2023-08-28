Huskies open season with big win

The Pawhuska Huskies began their 2023 football season Aug. 25 with an 82-to-0 thumping of the Caney Valley Trojans. Pawhuska traveled to Caney Valley for the game, which was a district contest.

PHS, now 1-0, is scheduled to be on the road again this coming Friday, Sept. 1, versus the Cashion Wildcats in a non-district affair. Cashion, which is a Class A school, began the season with a 59-to-0 road loss at 2A Rejoice Christian.

Pawhuska, which is in its second 2A season after a run of three very competitive years as a Class A school, is opening the new campaign with a sequence of three straight games on the road. PHS is scheduled to play Sept. 8 at down-county rival Hominy.

The Bucks began their season at home Aug. 25 with a 54-0 win over 2A Kellyville, and will be at 4A Cleveland on Sept. 1. For those unfamiliar with it, the Hominy versus Cleveland rivalry is a traditional and hotly contested annual game between schools just across the Arkansas River from one another.

It doesn’t matter that Hominy is Class A and Cleveland is 4A. The competitive spirit between the two schools runs particularly deep.

Pawhuska’s game Friday against Caney Valley marked the first time in more than five years that the Huskies have not had a starting quarterback named Drummond. Canyon Hindman and Deacon Hendren shared the responsibility, and Hindman put up sparkling numbers.

Hindman completed 10 of 12 passes for 295 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns. Hendren threw for 22 yards, ran for another 16, and had a 42-yard touchdown reception.

Pawhuska’s leading rushers for the evening were Wyatt Cosby, with 83 yards on 4 carries; and JoJo Hendren, with 74 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries.

Leading receivers included Lane Kyler, who caught three passes for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns; and Traven Richardson, who caught 2 passes for 69 yards.

The Huskies gained 537 yards, and were 8-for-10 on two-point tries.

On defense, Pawhuska snagged four interceptions. The team scored two defensive touchdowns, one by JoJo Hendren and another by Logan Cass.

Noah Willson and Tyler Neel led the team in tackles, with 8 and 7 respectively.