Chicken and dumplings is a classic comfort dish

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Pawhuska’s Vice Mayor Susan Abrams Bayro accepted Local Flavor’s invitation to feature a favorite family recipe. I thought Pawhuska Journal-Capital readers would enjoy hearing from the members of our City Council, and Vice Mayor Bayro did not hesitate to jump on-board. Her spirit to serve our community and to help weave us more closely together is greatly appreciated. I think sharing recipes must be my love language.

Susan shared the following recipe, which has been in her family for several generations. Susan said, “My mother gave this to me and she received it from my great-grandmother. When she says she is making dumplings, it spreads like wildfire and she will have a crowd at her house and there are no leftovers!”

CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS

Dumplings:

2 cups flour (all purpose)

2 tsp. Salt

4 eggs

¼ to ½ cup milk

Chicken:

1. Take a small package of boneless chicken breasts (rinse off). Place in large pot.

2. Put in one medium onion, cut into large pieces, 2 stalks of celery, salt and pepper to taste. Cover with water.

3. Let chicken cook until tender, about 1 hour and a half. Remove chicken, cut into smaller pieces

Dumplings:

Mix together, with a teaspoon, drop dumplings into chicken, cook until all dumplings are in then cook 5 to 10 minutes longer.

Susan said, “Dumplings always remind me of my childhood, and I love it.” Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!