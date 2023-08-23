Annex construction bids opened

Osage County commissioners opened bids Friday, Aug. 18 for the potential construction of a new county administrative annex building. The commissioners accepted the bids for tabulation purposes but did not immediately take any other action.

The time estimate given for action on the bids was that a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners is likely on Monday, Aug. 28, with the possibility of a decision or decisions that day.

There were more than 60 bids in total, addressing the entire range of services necessary to erect a new building. The funding for the annex would be provided by a bond issue for up to $10.5 million. Current county commissioners have indicated they are opposed to spending more than $10.5 million on the project. The bond issue would be backed by Use Tax revenues, which would mean there would be no new taxes levied to pay for the annex.

Both the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) have already voted to allow the BOCC to move ahead with the bond issue if the project bids come in within the $10.5 million amount. The Industrial Trust Authority voted on Aug. 10 and the commissioners voted on Aug. 14.

When citizens raised questions about the annex project before the commissioners on Aug. 14, the answer they received was that the $10.5 million limit would be honored.

“Let me tell you, if this project proceeds we will stay within that budget,” District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said. “The board kept open an option to use that financing. That’s all this board did.”

Commissioner Piper told the Industrial Trust Authority on Aug. 10 that the plan for the annex building had been scaled back from some 24,000 square feet to about 19,000 square feet in an attempt to keep the cost within $10.5 million.

The annex would provide space for the operations of the County Assessor, the County Clerk, the District Attorney and the County Treasurer. The annex would be part of a larger initiative, also including improvements to be made at the existing county courthouse using federal COVID relief money.