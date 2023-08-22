Pawhuska plan workshop set

A community workshop has been scheduled for Monday evening, Aug. 28 for persons interested in helping to design a plan for the future development of Pawhuska.

TSW, the firm that Pawhuska city government has engaged to guide the planning process, issued a news release last week about a Community Design Workshop, to be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Dave Landrum Community Center, on Lynn Avenue. TSW staff member Jamie Pierson explained in the news release that Pawhuska’s new comprehensive plan “will set the vision and serve as a guide for growth and development in Pawhuska over the next 20 years.”

“The plan is used by the general public, residents, potential investors, and especially by city leaders when making decisions, helping ensure that their actions follow the direction of the community’s vision,” Pierson added. She emphasized that “community participation is critical to a successful comprehensive plan.”

Pearson said the workshop on Aug. 28 will provide attendees with an update on the planning process, initial results of a public survey, and opportunities to work together to choose strategies to improve the Pawhuska community.

City government played host June 8 to a kickoff event for the comprehensive planning process, and also on June 8 launched a public survey. Residents can still participate in the survey online at www.tsw.mysocialpoint.com/pawhuska-comprehensive-plan and on paper at City Hall and the Pawhuska Library. The survey is to continue through the end of August.

If you need to reach Ms. Pierson with questions or comments related to the comprehensive plan, you can contact her by telephone at 918-922-7599, or via email at Jamie.pierson@tsw-design.com.

The Pawhuska City Council approved this comprehensive planning process in an attempt to bring more structure and focus to the efforts of city leadership to improve the community.