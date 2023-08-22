Mudpies 2 goes above and beyond with hospitality

Carla Brown explains that Mudpies 2 isn’t just about selling an attractive assortment of gifts to friends and visitors in her hometown. It’s about making people feel appreciated.

“For me and for Kathy it’s not just about being a retail store. Our goal is when people come through the door, we want them to have a good time,” Brown said. She taught school for 28 years before retiring in 2004. She stayed home for a year and then started her business.

Mudpies 2 began as the original Mudpies in 2005. The business eventually relocated from a spot on the west end of the Pawhuska downtown district, next to Bird Creek, and is to be found today at 537 Leahy Ave., just north of Main Street. The space has been used for numerous things through the years, but it was the petroleum geology office of Alan Brown (Carla’s husband) before Mudpies moved in.

Carla operates the shop with the help of Kathy Scott, who formerly worked for 28 years in a local bank. Carla noted that Kathy had been one of her best customers.

“I just get to meet so many people from everywhere,” Kathy said of her experience at the gift shop.

Carla elaborated on her remark about the friendly atmosphere that Mudpies 2 tries to create. She noted that she and Kathy have cried and prayed with visitors to the store, and that a group of women did a line dance there once.

Carla added that she likes it when people feel comfortable enough to come in the store, and talk and joke.

“I think everybody wants to matter,” Carla said. “We want them to feel better when they walk out that door than when they came in.”

Carla pointed out that Mudpies 2 carries a variety of gift items, including food products. Customers can find fine jellies, soaps imported from France, Bloody Mary mix, Susan Shaw jewelry, Myra bags, and items with references on them to Osage County and Pawhuska. Some of the gift options are upscale enough to be given proudly as wedding presents. But you don’t have to have deep pockets to shop there and find something nice.

“There’s something in here for everybody, not just women,” Carla said.

The name of the store springs from Carla Brown’s closeness to her mother, who passed away in 2009.

“I am an only child and my mama was my best friend,” Carla said. “She made my childhood like a dream.”

Carla recalled that her mother’s remark about Mudpies was, “This feels like playing house.” Carla’s comeback was, “Well, if we’re playing house we’ve got to make a mudpie.”

Bingo.

Carla and Kathy say their foot traffic at Mudpies 2 peaked when the movie crews for “Killers of the Flower Moon” were in town to shoot scenes.

They recalled watching as people with roles in the film walked down Main Street to a costume-changing station in front of the old Homeland store. That building has since been demolished to make way for an Osage Nation construction project.

“It was a well-greased machine,” Kathy said of the movie-making operation.

She credited the film crews with making a concerted effort to get along with people.

“They never blocked traffic from the highway,” she said.

Carla added, “The attention to detail was unbelievable for that movie.”

Carla Brown recalls with fondness her years as a teacher, 16 of which were spent with first-graders.

“That was the highlight of my career,” she said. “They always had something so innocent to say.”

She recalled a little girl writing her a note that said, “I love you so much I could scream.”

Carla explains she has worked out a story for a children’s book, but hasn’t written the book yet.

Mudpies 2 is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. But if customers arrive right at closing time, the store typically stays open a little later to serve them. The phone number for the business is 918-287-3900.

This story is the third in a series about small businesses in downtown Pawhuska that were serving customers before the community became a tourist destination.