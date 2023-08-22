Mitchell places only bid on Kennedy Building

It didn’t last very long. There was just one bid, for $728,000 (80 percent of the appraisal value). Osage County government on Tuesday, Aug. 15 once again auctioned the Kennedy Building, located downtown at 550 Kihekah Avenue.

Just like in August 2017, property investor Jay Mitchell placed the winning bid. There were a couple of brief questions from people attending the auction in the ground floor of the Kennedy Building, but no drama. Dale and Maria Chupp handled the basic administrative aspects of the auction with assistance from District Attorney Mike Fisher.

Fisher said later that the only thing left was for District Judge Shawn Taylor, of Mayes County, who has presided over litigation about the building, to sign off on the sale.

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 15 filed in Osage County District Court a document titled “Return of Sale of Real Estate.” Signed by District 1 County Commissioner Everett Piper, the document calls for the court to set a hearing, and to find at the close of the hearing that the sale should be confirmed.

As of the end of last week, no hearing date appeared to have been set.

The new auction and sale are an attempt by Osage County government to resolve a legal snarl that occurred six years ago. In 2017, the county commissioners in office at the time sought to sell the Kennedy Building. Mitchell placed the top bid at $232,000. In the aftermath of the auction, it was discovered that the commissioners had never properly declared the building to be surplus property.

About a year later, Mitchell sued the county commissioners. The litigation dragged on until the two sides reached a settlement agreement that was memorialized in a document filed Oct. 11, 2022 in Osage County District Court. The document reflects that the parties came before the court on Sept. 20.

The settlement agreement called for a new sale of the building, with Osage County government to receive $232,000. The agreement also called for Mitchell to receive all sums in excess of $232,000 at the time of closing, from the sale proceeds.

When the current county commissioners approved going ahead with the new sale, they did so on the grounds that they were obeying a court order and could not reasonably do otherwise. Commissioner Piper offered the view that the settlement was not ideal.

“I hate that it has upset a lot of people,” Fisher told the Journal-Capital regarding the outcome of the sale. He clarified that he and Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane had to do their jobs and represent their client in the matter – the Board of County Commissioners.