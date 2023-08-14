Trust authority approves moving forward

The Osage County Industrial Trust Authority board on Thursday, Aug. 10 voted to move ahead with the process of issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $10.5 million for the financing of the planned county annex building.

Bond attorney Jeff Raley explained to the board that a temporary, bond-anticipation note that has been in place to handle the costs of the county annex project is to mature on Sept. 1. Very little of the temporary financing has been spent and it will not be a problem to retire that short-term note, Raley said.

District 1 County Commissioner Everett Piper clarified for the Industrial Trust Authority board that its vote would not commit the county to issuing the permanent debt. Rather, the trust authority’s vote would simply give the county commissioners approval to commit to the permanent debt if they deem it appropriate, he said.

“This simply is an authorization,” Raley said. He lamented that there seemed to have been some misinformation spread about the significance of the vote.

Piper explained that the plan for the annex building has been pared back from about 24,000 square feet to about 19,000 square feet. The overall price has been reduced by an estimate of approximately $2.5 million, he said.

Piper expressed a continuing commitment to keep the cost of the annex project, if it goes forward, to $10.5 million or less.

“The BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) can vote it up or vote it down,” Piper said, clarifying that bid prices for the annex building will be critical to making a determination of whether it is possible to move ahead with the issuance of bonds and construction. Bids have been scheduled to be opened in a meeting of the commissioners at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at the Women’s Building, at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

If the bids come in within the $10.5 million to be provided by bonds and repaid with Use Tax receipts, Raley hopes to have the permanent debt issued by Aug. 31.

Raley credited Piper with having worked effectively with the construction manager and the owner’s representative to get the annex project into shape to move forward.

“In my opinion, it’s never been in better shape,” Raley said of the overall state of the project.

Piper said he has maintained communication with the four county offices that are to have space in the new building – the offices of the county assessor, the county clerk, the district attorney and the treasurer. All of those offices have reviewed the floor plan, he said.

When he was asked a question about the influence of political factors on his approach to the project, Piper retorted: “I could care less about the politics of the situation.”