Seems there's no middle ground on okra

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Either you like okra or you don’t. There doesn’t seem to be any middle ground about it. As for me, I like okra prepared in just about any manner you care to offer it. However, before I share my all-time favorite okra recipe I must share another favorite.

One of my very fondest memories involving okra is of Jim Javellas with his summer vegetable stand. I had pulled my car up beside him to ask if he had any okra for sale. He inquired, “How much ya need?” I replied, “Just enough for a mess.” Jim never missed a beat, smiled really big and started sacking up his fresh okra pods and said, “Ohhhhhhh, I GOT ENOUGH for a mess!” (I love being from Osage County, where you don’t have to explain how much a mess is because when you know, you know!) He was one great guy.

OKRA AND POTATO MEDLEY

4 slices of bacon, 2 medium potatoes, diced; enough fresh okra for a mess or you can use one package of frozen, breaded cut okra, I medium onion, diced; one half of a medium bell pepper, diced, 1 tsp. salt.

**Fry the bacon until crisp, drain and crumble. If using fresh okra, flour it with an added bit of cornmeal or just use the frozen…but fry the okra, potatoes, and bell pepper in the reserved bacon drippings. You might have to add a little extra oil if your bacon did not render enough drippings. When veggies are done, sprinkle the bacon crumbles over the top and serve.

I have made this recipe many times. It’s a keeper. Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!