New Wynona superintendent makes announcements

Wynona Public School will have a new superintendent this school year. His name is Dana Francis. Mr. Francis said that he would like to express appreciation to numerous members of the Wynona community and others in the county who have already shown tremendous support for the Wynona Public School and its students. He added that he looks forward to meeting and working with all of the school's parents and the wider school community to provide the best possible experiences for Wynona students.

Francis also announced the following back-to-school activities: