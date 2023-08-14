Mays enjoys promoting trading company

Paul Mays enjoys promoting the wide range of goods on display in the Pawhuska location of his Osage Trading Company. Last Friday morning, Mr. Mays did a newspaper interview and then filmed a commercial for his store on Facebook in which he announced several specials he is running.

“I run specials all the time,” Mays said. Among other things, he sells tobacco products, but he emphasizes that his business is much more than a smoke shop. “I’d love for people to come and see what we have, because we’re not just a tobacco shop.”

During his newspaper interview, Mays was trying out a pair of casual shoes marketed by Teton Trade Cloth, an enterprise owned by the Delaware Nation. He was also greeting visitors from afar. A woman from Kentucky and another from South Dakota were browsing the store, but Mays noted that it is not uncommon for him to have guests from as far away as Canada and Japan and Australia.

Mays, who is nearly 73, has been in business about 35 years with his wife of more than 50 years, Marcella. Before that, he worked for the Williams Companies and for Somex Limited, and took an interest in other types of businesses.

“She is the one that keeps me within the parameters,” Mays said of his wife. Today, Osage Trading Company has locations in Skiatook, Ponca City and Pawhuska.

“This store is more of my baby,” Mays said of the Pawhuska store. He stocks Pendleton products there, as well as traditional Native American items. On Fridays, the Osage Trading Company location in Pawhuska is particularly popular for its tasty Osage meat pies, which are $5 each.

“All of this is derived from things I like to do,” Mays said. He added that he previously operated the Roan Horse Arena, west of downtown, for a number of years. It held equine events – barrel races, team roping, steer roping and junior rodeos. He recalls once having a Bob Wills Festival there.

Paul Mays loves Pawhuska. He attended school in the community. His boys, in turn, attended school in the community and played ball. He has enjoyed watching through the years as people around him have worked their tails off to start businesses and make them prosper. And he has worked continually to build his own commercial endeavors. He once had five Osage Trading Company locations – there were also stores in Hominy and Sand Springs.

“The whole thing has been a blessing for my wife and I,” Mays said. He related that the building for his Pawhuska location had been a bulk fuel station. He bought it and had it moved to its present location, along State Highway 99, a short distance outside of downtown, near the turnoff for the truck bypass. He also bought a Quonset hut and had it moved to the business location.

Osage Trading Company is open six days a week – from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The store’s Facebook page is titled “Osage Trading Company – Pawhuska” and the phone number is 918-287-4544.

Mays is grateful for the thriving businesses in downtown Pawhuska.

“We prosper because of what’s downtown,” he said. “It all works together.”

Mays is a proud Osage, of Strike Axe background, who cherishes traditional culture.

Editor's Note: This story is the second in a series about small businesses in Pawhuska that were contributing to the local economy before the town became a tourist destination.