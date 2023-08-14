Despite opposition, county board approves plat for development

Osage County commissioners voted, 3-0, on Aug. 7 in the face of vocal opposition to approve a final plat for a new residential development in the Skiatook area. The development, which is called Britton Landing, is reportedly to involve the construction of 14 homes on 10.10 acres.

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright acknowledged the opposition, but clarified that sometimes persons in positions of public leadership have to make tough decisions.

“I believe the builder has a right to do what he’s doing,” Cartwright said, explaining that all regulations pertinent to the development had been followed. Cartwright made the motion to approve the plat. His colleagues, District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper and District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt, voted with him.

Three men who live near the planned Britton Landing site – Kevin Harrison, Bud Beaston and Sam Woodall – were present at the Aug. 7 meeting of the county board. They said that they had gathered facts regarding the development. They complained about the number of homes to be built and the possibility of flooding in the area as a result of the project.

Just prior to the vote, Piper told Harrison, Beaston and Woodall that their lack of a qualified engineer to vouch for their position was a problem.

Talburt, similarly to Cartwright, said the plans for Britton Landing had satisfied all regulatory requirements and he didn’t think the commissioners could keep delaying a decision. County board action on the Britton Landing plat had been an item on the board’s July 31 agenda, but that action was delayed.

Beaston told the Journal-Capital that he and his neighbors did, in fact, seek to engage an engineering firm to represent them before the county commissioners. He said that they contacted four firms. One of the firms showed interest in helping, but clarified that it could not respond in the narrow time window.

Beaston said that opponents of the subdivision had at one point circulated a petition. They had also approached State Rep. Clay Staires and the office of state Attorney General Gentner Drummond, he said. There had been interest in having contact with the governor’s office, he said.

Nicole Watts, an engineer with Wallace Design, was present for the Aug. 7 meeting in support of the Britton Landing project. Watts said that discrepancies in documentation that had been submitted to the county regarding the subdivision had been corrected.

Jake Bruno, manager of Osage County Planning and Zoning, defended the procedures and actions of the Planning Commission.

“Everybody’s opinion is welcome at every one of our meetings,” Bruno said. “That’s America, you can say whatever you want.”

Cartwright said in the aftermath of the meeting that he had spent a lot of time listening to opponents of the project, and had urged them to have a professional study done.

The Journal-Capital asked Beaston if there had been any thought given to seeking legal advice. He said that opponents of the subdivision talked to lawyers, but no one wanted to touch the matter.

In other business Aug. 7, the Board of County Commissioners voted, 3-0, to approve Osage County Tourism paying to be the primary sponsor for documentary programming in October by Griffin Communications (Tulsa Channel 6) regarding the Osage Reign of Terror. The programming is to be aired as the Martin Scorsese motion picture “Killers of the Flower Moon” is being released.

Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore said she had spoken with Abby Mashunkashey of Osage Nation Communications and learned that the Osage Nation would be pleased for Osage County Tourism to be the lead sponsor. Moore quoted an overall cost of some $14,500 for the county’s tourism promotion office to be the lead sponsor. She said the Tourism office has discretionary funding available to cover the cost.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Osage County Tourism to show its support when that movie comes out,” Moore said.