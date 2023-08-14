County finds ambulance care provider for Avant, Barnsdall

Osage County commissioners voted, 3-0, on Aug. 7 to approve a new emergency medical services contract, to take effect Oct. 1, for services to be provided in the Barnsdall and Avant areas of the county.

The new contract is with Survival Flight EMS. The cost will be $20,000 per month. That is a $2,000 per month increase over the $18,000 per month that a previous arrangement with Miller EMS cost. Miller ceased providing service at the end of June. It submitted bid materials in an effort to continue to serve Barnsdall and Avant, but the Board of County Commissioners rejected Miller’s bids.

The most economical bid that Miller provided to the county called for a payment of $30,000 per month. Miller explained that the price was $18,000 per month when it took over as the service provider in Barnsdall and Avant in 2018, and that price had been in effect under the previous provider company.

Since the beginning of the 2023-24 fiscal year on July 1, emergency medical service organizations based in Pawhuska, Skiatook and Hominy have been providing ambulance care in Barnsdall, Avant and surrounding rural areas. It is anticipated those three organizations will continue to respond to calls until the Survival Flight contract takes effect.

Tre McPherson, the Regional Director for Survival Flight, was on-hand Aug. 7 for the approval of the contract by the Osage County commissioners.

James Annas Jr., chief of the Skiatook Fire Department, told the commissioners there was a small portion of the Avant/Barnsdall service area that his department could more quickly respond to than anyone else.

“We’d be happy to take over that small portion of it,” Annas said. Annas and Kay Kelley, director of Osage County E-911, told the commissioners they could work out the details on that transfer of responsibility.

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright, who has been the county board’s point person on the ambulance care issue, said he anticipated that the Barnsdall and Avant communities would help with the payment of the $2,000 per month increase in cost under the terms of the Survival Flight contract.

Cartwright also told his board colleagues that he anticipates the committee he chairs on the subject of rural emergency medical care will continue to meet. He explained that the cost of rural ambulance service needs a long-term solution.

District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper said he would make a member of his staff available to coordinate on the subject of rural ambulance care.

Finding a new ambulance care provider for Barnsdall and Avant was not easy, and Cartwright told the Journal-Capital that it was only accomplished by “following up every lead that we had.”

“I kept beating the bushes constantly,” Cartwright said. “It’s been a hard search to find the appropriate people within the price range that we had.”

Cartwright emphasized that concluding an agreement with Survival Flight is just the shorter-term answer to the question of the future of rural ambulance care in Osage County.

With regard to Survival Flight, he said the company will provide its own crews and equipment. The county will not provide the company with an ambulance, Cartwright said.