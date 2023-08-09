Buchanan recommends no action on spending items

Ward 3 Councilor Mark Buchanan, who is also mayor, essentially shut down the consideration Tuesday evening by Pawhuska’s governing body of several possible financial decisions listed on the Public Works Authority agenda.

The Pawhuska City Council is also the Pawhuska Public Works Authority board and the Municipal Trust Authority board. The Council held its regular meeting for August 2023 on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Community Center.

Buchanan recommended that no action be taken on several items listed on the Public Works Authority agenda. One of the items dealt with the potential amendment of documents related to a 2020 loan. Another item dealt with an engineering proposal regarding a water transmission line project. Three other agenda items dealt with potential purchases of vehicles.

As recommended, no action was taken. Buchanan cited a desire for additional financial information before making any further spending decisions. His recommendation followed a challenge by Pawhuska resident Elizabeth Hembree, who is a financial professional, to the awareness – or lack thereof – of city officials regarding the municipality’s financial position.

Hembree, who has recently served on a committee tasked with interviewing candidates for the city manager job, commented during an item on the agenda of the City Council. The agenda item allowed for remarks by Acting City Manager Bill Sweeden.

Sweeden permitted Pawhuska resident Hank Benson to make a presentation under that agenda item regarding research he had done on the repair of handrails for a downtown staircase leading from the intersection of Sixth Street and Kihekah Avenue up toward the Osage County Courthouse. Hembree asked questions and made remarks after Benson concluded his presentation, and after Sweeden made brief remarks about Benson’s presentation.

There was nothing specific on the City Council agenda for Aug. 8 to alert anyone to the possibility of a presentation about staircase handrails, or to the possibility of what was essentially a sort of cross-examination of city officials about the municipality’s financial condition.

Ms. Hembree’s questioning of city officials had part of its immediate predicate in actions that the City Council took at the beginning of the Aug. 8 meeting. At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson, citing a discrepancy with regard to purchase orders, made a motion to table the approval of the payment of what was listed on the agenda as $88,966.28 of obligations. Ward 2 Councilor Susan Bayro seconded the motion. Tolson and Bayro voted in favor of the motion, but Ward 1 Councilor Roger Taylor, Ward 4 Councilor Rodger Milleson and Ward 3 Councilor Buchanan voted “no,” thereby killing the motion.

In turn, Taylor, Milleson and Buchanan voted to approve payment of the obligations. They acted upon the assurance of Sweeden that the funds were available.

A short time later, Sweeden told the Council that he was working his way through a revision of the budget that had been adopted at the beginning of the fiscal year (a little over a month ago), and that he anticipated getting some assistance with management issues later this month.

“I think things are going to smooth out nicely and we’ll have a much better picture of where we are,” Sweeden said.

A brief exchange close to the outset of Hembree’s combination of questions and comments illustrated the difference between the perspective she brought to the conversation, and Sweeden’s perspective.

“But the budget, we already know, is a problem,” Hembree said.

“Well, I don’t necessarily think it is a problem,” Sweeden said.

Hembree asked for financial specifics. Sweeden was unprepared to quote them.

“I don’t have that in front of me at this time,” Sweeden said. He also said that he did not think having enough money on-hand to pay off the $88,000 of purchase orders was going to be a problem at all.

Hembree countered by asking what city government would do if it didn’t have enough money to cover expenses.

City Attorney John Heskett, while he agreed with Hembree that city officials should know their financial position, added to the discussion that he did not think having enough money to pay bills was a problem at the moment.

A complicating factor for the exchange – and one that left city councilors and the acting city manager more vulnerable – was that the councilors had not received July 2023 financial data in advance of the Aug. 8 meeting. Thus, they were unable to refer to that documentation to provide even rudimentary answers.

“There will be an amended budget presented,” Sweeden said, clarifying that the initial version of a 2023-24 budget that was adopted in early July was always meant to be revised and amended.

Citing an anticipated increase in expenses in the 2023-24 budget, Hembree asked if a Reduction In Force plan had been developed.

“Not that I know of,” Buchanan said. “I don’t think we know where we are.”

Buchanan said he was confident that city government had funds available to draw on for the current month, and that he was confident there was money to cover the purchase orders.

He then responded again to questioning about a RIF plan.

“I don’t think we’re there yet because we don’t know where we’re at,” Buchanan said.

The discussions Aug. 8 regarding the budget and finances all hearkened back to Pawhuska City Council meetings on June 29 and July 5.

Oklahoma municipal governments are legally required to have budgets in place ahead of time for the beginning each July 1 of a new fiscal year.

In a June 29 meeting, with just three of five of Pawhuska’s councilors present, Tolson and Bayro each cited reasons for being unready to approve a new budget. Tolson wanted more information about anticipated revenue. He was also concerned about not all anticipated expenses for 2023-24 being incorporated into the new budget. Bayro was displeased that potential changes discussed in a June 22 budget hearing had not been incorporated into the budget as presented for approval on June 29. The result was that the 2023-24 budget was not approved on June 29, a Thursday, and the city of Pawhuska was doomed to miss the deadline for budget adoption.

The next week, on July 5, with councilors Roger Taylor and Rodger Milleson present at the meeting this time, the full Council adopted the very same budget document that had been deemed unsatisfactory on June 29. It was adopted as a placeholder budget, with changes understood to be necessary. Tolson voted “no” and Bayro said she would vote “yes” on the condition that an auditor or auditors would review revenue figures.

Pawhuska entered the budget development and approval process this year with a leadership deficit. Interim City Manager Laura Teague resigned in late April and it was late May before Sweeden was brought on board as an acting city manager. Assistant City Manager Tonya Hutson, who had been the numbers cruncher for the development of the budget, left for another job. Though she provided some follow-up assistance, city government was without a full-time budget guru by the time that the Council was being asked to approve some kind of placeholder document, and the acting city manager had been in office less than six weeks.

In one bit of financial good news Aug. 8, Pawhuska Chamber Executive Mike McCartney (who is also a former city manager) reported that the city’s latest sales tax remittance from the state of Oklahoma was more than $222,000 – the strongest showing since September 2021.