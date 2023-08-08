You'll find yourself going back for more

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Kathy Scott, along with other staff members of the former First National Bank of Pawhuska, would be delighted when co-worker Betty Stuart generously shared her Bite Size Quiche with them. Kathy was smart to ask Betty how they were made. Now, among Kathy’s keepsakes is the handwritten recipe from Betty.

Through time, Kathy has tweaked Betty’s original recipe to fit her family’s taste. I’ve been afforded the opportunity to partake and I can totally understand how they became a favorite.

BITE SIZE QUICHE YOU CAN BANK ON!

3 eggs

2 cups cottage cheese

3 Tbsp. sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup Bisquick

¼ tsp each of salt and pepper

¼ cup melted butter

1 small can of green chilies

1 package of Hormel bacon bits

Combine all the ingredients until well mixed. Grease a mini muffin pan. Fill the cavities of the well greased mini muffin pan approximately 2/3 full. Bake in a pre-heated 375 degree oven for 25 minutes. Serve at room temperature.

This recipe makes about 48 or sometimes a little extra. Please note: Kathy said these freeze really well and can last up to 6 months in the freezer. She stated they were handy to just remove a few at a time as desired and leave the rest in the freezer. She also shared they were especially great to take on a road trip for snacking, as not only are they tasty they are far more nutritious than most road trip junk food fare.

As you can see, Kathy was reluctant to have her picture in the paper but her sweet little friend, Buddy, gladly volunteered to be her substitute. Buddy also enjoys an occasional bite sized quiche!

**Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!