Three Pawhuska schools to participate in free meal program

Pawhuska Public Schools

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Three of our school sites, Indian Camp Elementary PK-2, Pawhuska Elementary 3-5, and Pawhuska Middle School 6-8 are participating in a free breakfast and/or lunch program for the current school year 2024. All students enrolled at these sites PK-8, may participate in the breakfast and/or lunch program at no charge.

Household applications for free and reduced meals will not be collected. By providing breakfast and/or lunch to all children at no charge, we can create a better learning environment for our students. The school breakfast and lunch we serve follows:

U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for healthy school meals. The program cannot succeed without your support. Please encourage your children to participate in the school meal programs. All meals are served to all students at no charge.

Base Year of Special Provision Option (SPO): 2024.SPO to remain in effect for four (4) years from the Base Year above.School Year SPO must be reconsidered: 2028.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at:

https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-ComplaintForm-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf , from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) aboutthe nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by: