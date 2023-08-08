'The Chairman and the King' moves on

The run at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska of the musical show “The Chairman and the King” ended in late July, much earlier than had been hoped.

The show featured Stillwater vocalist Wade Tower and a 9-piece band, performing the music of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. The show’s initial Saturday was June 3, and it was intended to be offered at the Constantine every Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. throughout 2023.

The end came early because of economics, Tower said. There just weren’t enough people in the seats of the theater every week and he wasn’t covering his overhead, he said. Tower explained that he had hoped to attract tourists visiting Pawhuska to attend the show, but it turned out that a lot of the bus tours were apparently arriving Monday through Friday, rather than on weekends.

“The show, itself, I was really proud of,” Tower said, and he added that he very much enjoyed his interactions with people in Pawhuska. “I became a Pawhuska fan, sincerely. It was a really good experience and I’m glad I had the opportunity.”

Tower told the Journal-Capital he was planning to take “The Chairman and the King” on the road.

“I’ve got to get this show on the road, literally, and make some of that money back,” he said, referring to the expenses that he wasn’t able to cover during the Constantine run.

Beth Reed, chairperson of the Constantine Theater board, said the theater is in the process of trying to book new acts. She mentioned a comedian scheduled for November, among upcoming calendar items. The comedian's stage name is Jonnie W. and he's booked for Nov. 11, which is also Veterans Day. The performance is slated for 7 p.m. See the theater's website for ticket information.

Also, scheduled for each Thursday, Friday and Saturday is a program titled "The Pawhuska Historic Fulfillment." Contact the Constantine Theater at 918-900-6161 for details, or visit the Facebook presence of "The Pawhuska Historic Fulfillment." Admission for the program is $10.

“We’ve just got to keep moving forward,” Reed said. She also expressed gratitude for Tower’s attempt to help the Constantine develop an ongoing show with possible tourist appeal.

“He’s a great guy,” she said of Tower. “Super-talented.”

Reed and other members of the Constantine board have been trying to assemble a schedule of events of public interest that will contribute to the growth of regular activity in downtown Pawhuska.

“We’re not giving up,” she said. “We’re going to find our niche.”