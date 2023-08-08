Police offer traps for feral cat program

Chief Lorrie Hennesy said the Pawhuska Police Department has four traps that local residents can check out free of charge for purposes of capturing feral cats to have them neutered or spayed by the Johnston Veterinary Clinic as part of a privately financed program of capturing, sterilizing, and releasing the homeless cats.

Hennesy said she understood the program began in late July and the veterinary clinic was quickly “slammed with cats.” The feral cat population has been cited as a growing problem in the Pawhuska area.

Hennesy said the clinic is asking for feral cats to be submitted for spaying and neutering on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week. The chief said residents can check out traps at the Police Department for up to 10 days, but it is up to the person using the trap to supply food for bait, and to transport any trapped cats to the veterinary clinic. Police officers will not be available for cat trapping or trapped cat transportation duty, the chief said.

“If we need to get more cages, we’ll get them,” Hennesy said, but she clarified it wasn’t easy to find and acquire the four traps that her department had already made available.