Pawhuska football season is coming up fast

Huskie madness is about to set in. With the first game of the 2023 Pawhuska High School football season scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, Huskies fans will be making plans to attend games.

In that regard, it will be important for fans to note that the first three games of the Pawhuska season, on Aug. 25, Sept. 1, and Sept. 8, will all be on the road. The Huskies are to play Caney Valley the first week, Cashion the second week, and down-county rival Hominy the third week.

The Huskies’ first home game of the season isn’t until week 4, on Sept. 15, versus Woodland (Fairfax). The Woodland Cougars are to be the first of four opponents in a row to visit PHS’s Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium to try their luck with Coach Matt Hennesy’s hungry dogs.

Reserved seat tickets for Pawhuska High School football for the upcoming season went on sale Monday, Aug. 7 for persons who had reserved seats last year. Ticketholders from last year can buy their new reserved tickets for the 2023 season at the Pawhuska Public Schools administration office, 1801 McKenzie Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seat selection is to be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prices are $50 for adults, $35 for students and senior citizens, and $15 for children under the age of 5 years, according to the school district.

On Monday, Aug. 21, unsold reserved seat tickets are to go on sale to the rest of the public. The location and times for those sales will be the same – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the district administration office.

For those interested in getting an early look at the 2023 Huskies, the annual Pioneer Woman Classic preseason football scrimmage event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 at Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium. The participating teams this year will be Pawhuska High School, Rejoice Christian, Sperry, and Holland Hall. The same teams took part in the Classic in 2022. Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, are hosts for the Pioneer Woman Classic.

Pawhuska is to play in the second of the two half-games at the end of the schedule for the scrimmage event. The Huskies have been paired with Holland Hall for their half-game.

The 2023 season will be Pawhuska’s second campaign as a 2A school, after moving up from 1A. In 2022, the Huskies tallied 6 wins and 5 losses, including a playoff loss to Rejoice Christian. This will also be Pawhuska’s first year in a while to have a quarterback with a last name other than Drummond. Bryce Drummond and his brother, Todd, combined for five consecutive years of leading the PHS offense.

Though the Huskies are now 2A, they have kept Osage County rivals that are 1A schools on their schedule. Both the Hominy game and the Woodland (Fairfax) game are important matchups.