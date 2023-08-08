Before Pawhuska was trending: Spurs & Arrows

Pawhuska is a tourist destination these days, but it hasn’t always been a place that people wanted to visit because of movies and famous TV chefs.

Faren Anderson, who owns a local gift shop along with her cousin, Jackie Wilcox, can remember the days “when the only person through the door was the mailman.”

Wilcox and Anderson have been in business at their Spurs & Arrows store for nearly two decades. Their 20th year of operation is to begin this October. They are cousins who grew up in Osage County – Jackie in Hominy, and Faren in Pawhuska.

“It’s always been a family business” Jackie said. They explained that family members work with them in the business, and their mothers came in the back door of the building while they were giving an interview.

Spurs & Arrows is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We do pretty much live here, because it’s six days a week,” Faren said. They bought the building on Main Street where their store is located several years ago. Spurs & Arrows is in the east side of the ground floor, while a new business called The Corral, which features axe throwing, is in the west side. There are apartments upstairs.

Spurs & Arrows began as a home décor and gift shop. After The Pioneer Woman Mercantile opened in October 2016 a short distance away, Anderson and Wilcox added more items intended to appeal to tourists.

“We create our T-shirts,” Faren said. She and Jackie, who are Osage, explained they also do custom embroidery, to include preparing garments for use in dances of great cultural significance to the Osage people.

“You indirectly also become a guide” Faren said. “You end up being a guide of Pawhuska or Osage County things.”

Customer interest in details about places and events in Pawhuska and Osage County has motivated the cousins to do their own reading, and to take an interest in activities that offer information. They gave a favorable mention to videos being shown recently at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska about historical subjects.

Anderson and Wilcox already answer regular questions about the Martin Scorsese movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is anticipated to be released in theaters in October. They have relatives who were extras for the filming of the movie, and they have seen it already.

“It’s very good. It moves fast and it’s interesting,” Jackie said. “It follows the book, but it jumps around a little.”

She recommends reading David Grann’s bestselling nonfiction book by the same name (the movie is based on the book) before seeing the movie. Copies of the book are available at Spurs & Arrows.

Anderson and Wilcox said they are looking forward to their 20th year of operations, and to the potential for special events, but haven’t completely fleshed out the concept for what they want to do.

In the meantime, they try to keep their inventory fresh, and to offer items that will interest visitors who want to buy something specific to Pawhuska.

Wilcox and Anderson are also ready for the occasional customer who asks where the spurs are, or the arrows. Wilcox laughed as she recalled being asked about spurs, as if it were a trick question.

“But we have them,” she said.

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of stories about businesses that were serving customers in downtown Pawhuska before it became a well-known tourist destination.