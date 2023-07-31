Six years later, building set for auction again

Osage County commissioners voted, 3-0, on July 24 to advertise an auction of the Kennedy Building in downtown Pawhuska for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. The auction is to be conducted on-site at 550 Kihekah Avenue.

The auction represents the potential end of county government’s ownership of the multistory structure, following years of litigation regarding the previous attempt to sell it. Osage County District Court documentation shows the building has been appraised, in preparation for the auction, as being worth $910,000.

The building dates back nearly a century, to 1927. It was initially a bank, but the county acquired it in 1976 and later renovated it for use by the Department of Human Services.

The District Court on May 12 of this year appointed Ben West of Pawhuska, Gary Wile of Burbank, and Les Potter of Pawhuska to evaluate the building and provide an impartial estimate of its real value. On July 17, a court notice was filed, setting the time, date and place of the auction.

The terms of the legal settlement that the auction is based upon were set out in an October 2022 agreed court order. The purpose of the order was to end a legal conflict between the Board of County Commissioners and a property investor named Jay Mitchell, who was the top bidder in an auction the county held for the Kennedy Building in 2017.

The county held an auction Aug. 16, 2017 in the lobby of the Kennedy Building and the top bidders were Mitchell and local rancher and business owner Ladd Drummond. Mitchell entered the winning bid of $232,000 by telephone. The Board of County Commissioners that day approved the sale to Mitchell. A public concern was aired before the commissioners about whether Mitchell would maintain and rehabilitate the Kennedy Building.

The sale was voided, however, when a title company reportedly determined that the county commissioners had failed to declare the building to be surplus property before holding an auction. In August, 2018, Mitchell sued the county board, alleging breach of contract and possible conspiracy.

The settlement of the lawsuit calls for Osage County to receive $232,000 of proceeds from the Aug. 15, 2023 sale of the Kennedy Building. Mitchell is to receive “all sums in excess of $232,000.”

“If the Kennedy Building is not sold, or a sum of less than $232,000 is the highest bid, Osage County shall re-sell until a sale is finalized,” the court said in the October 2022 agreed order.

The county board on Nov. 28, 2022 voted to declare the building to be surplus property.

The current county commissioners noted July 24 that they were taking action to comply with a court order and really didn’t have a choice about how to proceed regarding the Kennedy Building.

“This is a court order and I feel like this board has no choice,” District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said.

With the county about to try again to sell the Kennedy Building, which sits at the intersection of Kihekah Avenue and Sixth Street, concerns are again being aired about whether Mitchell, who owns other properties in Pawhuska, might still acquire this property, as well; and there has been concern about whether he would improve the building or just let it sit.