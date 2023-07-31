Sheriff's Office website is updated

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a “newly revamped official website.”

“Maintaining the same web address at www.ocso.net, the updated website aims to provide a more user-friendly interface, allowing for easier navigation and optimal accessibility, while offering a range of tools and resources to enhance public safety measures,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release about its website.

“We recognize the significance of serving our citizens with the best tools available, and the redesigned website reaffirms our dedication to their safety and lifestyle,” Sheriff Eddie Virden said in the OCSO press release.

The Sheriff’s Office said its website “now boasts updated sections dedicated to community outreach, crime prevention tips, and resources aimed at fostering citizen involvement in ensuring a secure environment.” The SO also said it encourages county residents to provide feedback regarding the website by using the site’s “Contact Us” page.

The updated website offers a function for submitting written crime-related information for the department to follow up on, and the ability to download a job application if one desires to apply for employment with the department. The “Inmate Search” function was still under development as of July 30.