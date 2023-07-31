Maple syrup makes bacon irresistible

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Sometimes it’s particularly gratifying to elevate a simple food staple into something that is deemed a little more sophisticated than your standard fare. For example, we recently turned plain, average bacon into a veritable feast. (I once read bacon is the duct tape of the kitchen in that it fixes everything!)

Here is the scoop: We cut a one pound package of thick-sliced bacon in half. We fried one side of the slices, removed the bacon and drained the drippings from the pan. We returned the bacon to the skillet and began to let the magic happen!!

We poured some of this classic maple syrup, sourced straight from New England farms, into a small bowl and using a pastry brush, we slathered the delicious goodness all over the top of each individual slice of bacon, then topped it off with a little black pepper. (So screaming tasty!)

Our luscious bacon was insanely delectable. The flavor of the caramel–like sweet kick was just the perfect garnish to bring our bacon burgers from hamburgers to HAM-BUR-GERS!!! Because it was so unbelievably mouthwatering, we found ourselves eating the bacon without the burger! We couldn’t leave it alone!

For other indulgent sweet treats, you may drizzle a little maple syrup over ice cream, your waffles, in your coffee, or a 5 p.m. somewhere cocktail. From pancakes to yogurt and all things in between, create a perfect sweet-kick for your sweet family.

**Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!