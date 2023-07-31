Daniels works toward opening of Fairfax museum

With the projected release of the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” a little more than two months away, projects related to the resuscitation of the town of Fairfax are picking up steam.

Osage businesswoman Danette Daniels, owner of the Water Bird Gallery in Pawhuska, recently told the Journal-Capital that she is working toward an Oct. 6 opening for her new historical and cultural museum in a former Fairfax bank building.

The movie is anticipated to open in selected theaters Oct. 6 and nationwide on Oct. 20. It tells the story of the murder and exploitation of Osage Indians a century ago by Osage County white residents bent on stealing their oil wealth. Daniels, who has seen the film, in particular praised the performance of Native American actress Lily Gladstone, saying that Gladstone did a “superb job.”

Daniels has been developing a new museum, which she calls the Fairfax Osage Reservation Museum (FORM). It is to include museum display space, a gift shop, a coffee shop, and an event center. Daniels explained she was working her way through a four-phase development process. The first step was some 14 months of renovations in the building, the front of which faces the main thoroughfare in Fairfax. She was engaged in the second phase, which was the attainment of nonprofit status, and looking forward to the third phase – beginning to curate exhibit materials and working on the gift shop and coffee shop.

“I’m excited,” Daniels said, adding that she looks forward hopefully to numerous development projects for Fairfax, which was estimated to be a community of about 1,100 people in 2022. Daniels grew up in Fairfax and remembers how vibrant it was during her youth.

Meanwhile, Kay Bills, of Grayhorse, said the nonprofit group Friends of Fairfax, Inc. is looking forward to an October or November opening for a new development in town called the Big Hill Art Gallery and Studios.

Friends of Fairfax also has scheduled a workshop for Aug. 18, in conjunction with the Osage County Industrial Authority, that is to address the issue of developing business plans for tourism-related businesses. The free workshop is to feature Roni Briggs, co-founder of OSIYO Group, a professional services firm. Call 202-550-9801 or 918-629-7267 to speak with Bills, or with Nona Roach, about the workshop. Friends of Fairfax is interested in sustainable tourism development, beginning by building around the release of the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie.

The Fairfax community also stands to benefit from having been included as a stop on the new, state-approved Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail. The state legislature did not approve funding for the trail, but it did officially endorse the concept. Sen. Bill Coleman, from Ponca City, was one of the key sponsors. Fairfax is in Coleman’s district.