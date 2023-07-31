County museum receives 'massive' literature donation

The Osage County Historical Society Museum, located at 700 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska, recently announced it has received a “massive” donation of Boy Scout publications. A Texas man donated more than 7,000 books and pamphlets.

For those not aware of the significance of Boy Scouting to Pawhuska, this city was the location where the first Boy Scout troop was formed in the United States, in 1909. The Boy Scouts of America did not yet exist and the Pawhuska troop was formed under the charter of the Boy Scouts in England.

The county’s Historical Society Museum lists Boy Scouts as one of its five main exhibit focuses, and the campus of the Museum is adorned with works of sculpture that celebrate scouting. Pawhuska is the county seat of the largest county by area in Oklahoma, as well as the capital of the Osage Nation. The Museum is housed in a former train depot.

In its Summer 2023 newsletter, the Museum announced it had received 72 boxes of materials from Carl Cummings, a Texas man who had collected thousands of items but had decided to donate them in return for a receipt for tax purposes.

“All boxes were numbered and had lists of their contents on their tops,” an article in the Museum newsletter said.

Garrett Hartness, director of the Museum and a docent there, said Mr. Cummings’s donation was unique in his experience.

“That saved us years and years of trying to go through and figure all that stuff out,” Hartness told the Journal-Capital regarding the detailed organization of the books and pamphlets.

“I had just never seen anything quite that organized,” Hartness said. “This is pretty remarkable.”

He explained that Cummings had a special storage area – a room over a garage – where he kept the Boy Scout literature.

“He said that he wasn’t going to be collecting anymore,” Hartness said of Cummings.

Hartness said the Museum already receives visits from persons interested in its Boy Scout materials, but this donation could enhance the Museum’s reputation.

Hartness said that Cummings gave the Museum permission to use the elements of his collection as it sees fit – to include selling materials. Hartness said it was possible some items could be offered for sale.

Other primary exhibit focuses of the Museum include Western Life, Pioneer Life, the Early-Day Oil Industry, and Indian Life.