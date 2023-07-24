Reception set Saturday for Osage veterans

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Osage Nation Museum and the Osage Nation Veterans Memorial Commission are co-hosting a reception for Osage Veterans at the new Wakon Iron Hall on July 29, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. (Location: 181 Wakon Iron Blvd, Indian Camp, Pawhuska, Oklahoma). Pieces from the ON Museum collection related to armed services will be on view at Wakon Iron Hall during the event. The reception is free and open to the public.

The event focuses on the importance of documenting and archiving Osage military history, particularly in the form of veteran biographies. The program will commence at 2 p.m. with a welcome by Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear followed by the flag raising and flag song by American Legion Post 198 Color Guard and Norris Bighorse. A blessing will be offered by Talee Redcorn (U.S. Army veteran).

Justice Dwight W. Birdwell (Cherokee) will give the keynote address. Justice Birdwell, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden in 2022, will discuss how his formative years growing up in Cherokee country shaped his values and laid the foundation for his later life and accomplishments.

Justice Birdwell distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with C Troop, 3d Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division in the Republic of Vietnam on 31 January, 1968. In addition, Chief Master Sgt. (U.S. Air Force, Ret.) Richard Perrier will give a presentation on the remarkable life and legacy of Major General Clarence Tinker, an Osage who died in action in World War II.

“For those who wish to participate, we are creating an archival space for Osage veterans to share their own stories and leave a record of their experiences for posterity,” said ON Museum Director Marla Redcorn-Miller.

John Henry Mashunkashey (U.S. Marine veteran, Vietnam War), who serves on the Osage Nation Veterans Memorial Commission, emphasized the importance of this endeavor.

“I think it extremely important for our tribe to recognize and uphold the veteran status that we have had since World War I," Mashunkashey said. "We have always highly regarded our veterans as warriors. Our culture and traditions pertain to all of this. With the Osage Veterans Memorial and events like this, we are commemorating and recognizing our veterans as we always have. We still have individuals serving our country as we speak, and I think it is incumbent upon us to recognize and remember their service and sacrifices.”

During this reception, ON Museum staff members will be gathering information from Osage veterans who would like to be a part of the military archive of the Museum. This material will be added to the Museum’s over 200 biographies and photos of Osage veterans who have served in all branches of the U.S. Military.

The reception will be prepared by the Osage cook Dana Daylight and her family.