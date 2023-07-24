Last of V.C. Standifer's daughters passes

The death July 17 in Oklahoma City of Lavelle Standifer Atterberry, a Pawhuska native, marked the end of a generation for two families with Osage County roots.

Mrs. Atterberry, age 88, was the last of the three daughters of Pawhuska entrepreneur and civic leader Virgil Calvin “V.C.” Standifer, who died in March of 1971 at the age of 70, and his wife, Myrtle Ruth Swinney Standifer. The wife of Murry Atterberry, Lavelle was also the last of the Atterberrys of her generation.

A funeral service honoring and remembering Lavelle Standifer Atterberry is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Redeemer Covenant Church in Tulsa, to be followed by a graveside service at the Pawhuska City Cemetery that afternoon at 2:30.

Lavelle Standifer graduated from Pawhuska High School in 1953, as did her sweetheart, Murry Atterberry. They went on to attend Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University) in Stillwater, and married in 1956. Murry Atterberry pursued a career in the petroleum industry.

V.C. Standifer moved to Pawhuska in 1930, after operating a café’ in Foraker for a decade, according to his death notice in the Pawhuska Daily Journal-Capital. He was active in the Pawhuska First United Methodist Church, was a 32nd degree mason, was a past president of the Pawhuska Lions Club, and was a member and past board member of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. He was involved in numerous and varied commercial ventures, and reportedly had extensive real estate holdings. Mr. Standifer established a nursing home, and at the time of his death was operating a mobile home sales and rental company. He reportedly died of “an apparent heart seizure” while playing golf, according to his newspaper death notice. He was not thought to be in ill health and his death was sudden.

Frank L. Spencer, of the Daily Journal-Capital, memorialized Mr. Standifer in a personal column, describing him as someone who became successful through sheer sustained effort.

“Virgil was a self-made man, came to Pawhuska in the depths of the depression and by sheer hard work, a keen mind, and as an entrepreneur built a diversified business enterprise that is probably second to none in the community – and he did it on his own,” Spencer wrote of Standifer. “He was truly a Horatio Alger type.”

Lavelle Standifer Atterberry was also an aunt by marriage to the late football star and coach, Duke Atterberry. Pawhuska High School’s athletic training facility is called the Duke Atterberry Champion Factory, or just The Duke, in his memory.