Commissioners grant Hollowell's request

Osage County commissioners on July 17 voted, 3-0, to open a section line to allow Hubert Hollowell access to a parcel of property in District 3. Hollowell told the Board of County Commissioners that he had access until a new neighbor moved in and decided not to grant it.

“I have no other access to my property,” Hollowell said, referring to his desire for a section-line opening to be approved. He acknowledged that he had tried to buy additional property to gain direct entry to what he already owns, but had been unsuccessful.

Stoney Cox, a neighbor who opposed Hollowell’s request, disputed information that Hollowell presented to the commissioners and argued that he thought Hollowell had another way to reach his property.

“And I don’t believe this is his only access, either,” Cox said.

The commissioners more than once cautioned Hollowell and Cox to address them, rather than speaking directly to each other in front of the board. Cox accused Hollowell of behaving badly, and argued that he should not have to attend a board meeting to defend his property.

District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper remarked that he considered it important that Hollowell had completed the entire application process for the request of a section line opening. The county board has made a point in recent weeks of insisting that the process be completed before a hearing is held.

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright made the motion July 17 to open the section line on Hollowell’s behalf. Cartwright said he had visited the property in question.

In a follow-up telephone call, Cartwright assured the Journal-Capital that Hollowell in fact has no other access point than the section line that Cox disputed.

“He has no other way into that property,” Cartwright said.