Cavalcade incident causes horse deaths

The chairman of the Cavalcade Rodeo confirmed in an interview that an incident occurred Wednesday, July 19, shortly before the grand entry for that evening’s rodeo performance, that resulted in the deaths of two horses and injuries to humans. More than one person was transported for hospital care, Chairman Jeff Bute said.

Cavalcade, a traditional and much-loved amateur rodeo, is an important annual one-week event for Pawhuska and Osage County. It dates back to 1947, and the 77th edition of the rodeo was last week.

Hopes were high for an extremely exciting and competitive Cavalcade this year. Bute told Osage County commissioners on July 17 that 120 riding clubs had registered – one short of the all-time record of 121.

“It’s devastating. It was a devastating blow for all of us,” Bute said of the incident that caused the deaths of two horses. He explained that a female juvenile had been riding a horse, returning briefly to a camp to retrieve flags, when the incident took place at the north end of the racetrack shortly before the grand entry for the evening.

Bute, who has been Cavalcade chairman for 19 years, said this was the first time he had ever dealt with anything like the July 19 incident. He added that the security chairperson for the event, with 25 years of experience, had also not encountered anything like it before.

Bute said there had been concerns about the outdoor track at the Osage County Fairgrounds this year, specifically about conditions resulting from weather. Due to those concerns, Cavalcade had decided to move its Pony Express race from the track.

While the horse that the female juvenile was riding was on the track, the incident really was not caused by the track condition situation, Bute clarified. He said that he anticipates Cavalcade Rodeo may move forward to address issues related to racetrack etiquette in its rules.

“It was devastating to our crew and pretty traumatic for some of them,” Bute said. “We pride ourselves on the care of our livestock.”

The sister of a woman injured in the July 19 incident started a Go Fund Me account on the Internet to raise money. As of Sunday, July 23, shortly before 7 p.m., the account had raised a little more than $2,500. The title for the Go Fund Me account was “Pawhuska Rodeo Accident.”

“For reasons unknown, a teenage girl rode her horse at a high rate of speed directly into the crowd awaiting entry into the arena,” a description of the incident provided through the Go Fund Me account said.