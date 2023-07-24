Barbara Cheves mastered the baked bean side dish

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

I freely admit, I’m partial to appetizers and side dishes over any entrée or dessert one could ever prepare and serve. My recipe boxes reflect and validate my passion for such.

Through the years, I’ve tried various delectable baked bean side dish recipes. Many have been touted as blue ribbon winners or worthy of a gold medal ranking. Once I tried Barbara Cheves’ stovetop baked bean recipe, I knew I would never bake another bean. Barbara, hands down, mastered the dish by making it extremely easy to prepare and over-the-top tasty. I’ve crowned her recipe the Grand Champion of all.

Barbara possessed so many beautiful talents and sharing her kindness with me was just one among many. I must admit, when we signed up to take on the salsa dance/exercise class, we failed miserably. We did manage to massacre the dance moves with peals of laughter. Good times.

BARABARA CHEVES’S STOVETOP BAKED BEANS

Large (4 lb.) can Pork & Beans

3 – 4 strips bacon, chopped

1 small onion, diced

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp. catsup

Brown bacon and onions. Add rest of ingredients. Simmer on low for 15 – 20 minutes and serve. Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!