Teen passenger killed in Highway 11 wreck late on July 20

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident about 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 along State Highway 11 approximately 5 miles north of Skiatook, according to a trooper report.

This was the second fatal traffic accident north of Skiatook on Highway 11 in just one week. The accidents were both single-vehicle incidents, and both occurred in roughly the same portion of the same highway. A fatal accident Monday, July 17 about 6:26 a.m. took place an estimated 4.7 miles north of Skiatook.

Highway 11 between Barnsdall and Skiatook is a winding, two-lane rural road with little lighting and frequently poor visibility. Many portions of the road have very little in the way of shoulder space.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Mounds, Oklahoma was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 3500 when the accident occurred. The juvenile was treated at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and released, a trooper report said.

A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Tyler Bolding, of Mounds, reportedly was pronounced dead at the accident scene. A trooper report indicated Bolding was pinned for some four hours.

The accident was under investigation. Skiatook police and fire units worked the accident along with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol.