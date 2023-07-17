Skiatook man dies in Highway 11 crash

A 45-year-old Skiatook man died as a result of a single-vehicle accident about 6:26 a.m. Monday, July 17, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper report.

A motorist identified as Aaron Rogers, 45, who had been driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier, was pronounced dead at the accident scene, the Highway Patrol said in the trooper report. Rogers had been driving south on State Highway 11. His vehicle reportedly left the roadway to the right and, after an apparent overcorrection, exited the road to the left. The vehicle then reportedly overturned one and one-quarter times before coming to rest on one of its sides. The accident occurred about 4.7 miles north of Skiatook.

Rogers was reportedly thrown from the vehicle. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, the trooper report indicated. Skiatook EMS and Fire Department personnel worked the accident scene along with the Highway Patrol, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Avant Fire Department.