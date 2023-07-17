Serve Uncle John's Punch to your friends

Carla Core Brown

If you knew John Reber, you had the pleasure of knowing an angel with hidden wings. As the English writer John Evelyn observed, “Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” It seemed our world loved John Reber. He was the iconic tie that bound the hearts of his family and his friends so tightly together. His wife, Betty, was the other golden thread that wove us together. They made a beautiful pair.

It seems a really good punch recipe is hard to come by, but John and Betty had a special recipe they liked to make and it was delicious. I, for one, dislike sherbet bobbing around in my drink, so this particular punch checks off all the right boxes. If your next soirée calls for punch, I recommend you give this recipe a try!

Uncle John’s Punch

4 cups water 4 boxes Jello

4 cups boiling water 4 cups sugar

16 oz. lemon juice 2 - 46 oz pineapple juice

2 large Ginger Ale

Dissolve Jello in 4 cups boiling water. Combine 4 cups sugar with 4 cups water and bring to a boil, then cool. Mix with Jello. After cooled, add juices. Freeze in 1/2 gallon containers. When ready to serve, run hot water over the containers to loosen, then put over into a punch bowl. Add Ginger Ale to make the punch slushy.

Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!