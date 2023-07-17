Board votes to close section line

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners voted, 3-to-0, on July 10 to close a section line in District 1. The county board, as constituted in 2022, had opened the section line on behalf of property owner Mary Bohannan to make sure she had adequate access to a land parcel.

The July 10 discussion and action involved Ms. Bohannan on one side and Kent and Sally Trentman, of Trentman Ranch, on the other side. Mr. Trentman addressed the board in support of the request to close the section line, while Ms. Bohannan had legal representation – Christopher Morris, a former Osage County assistant district attorney who is now in private practice.

It had been less than a year since the opening of the section line. In the intervening period, county elections were held and two new commissioners were seated. The board consists of three commissioners. All three of them are first-term representatives, but two of the three have held office for just over six months.

District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper, who took office in early January 2023, explained July 10 that the county has a policy that requires parties asking for the opening of section lines to complete several steps prior to a hearing being held. He said Bohannan had not completed the required pre-hearing steps. He advocated for a “reset” of discussions of potential section line openings, with requesting parties to submit all desired documentation. Piper emphasized he believed it was important for county government to follow its own policy.

Jake Bruno, the county Planning and Zoning director, said his office is supposed to review submitted documentation to determine if there is any conflict with a county planning document, or if there is any potential floodplain problem that the section line opening might cause. Bruno’s office is to issue a letter regarding its findings.

The Journal-Capital asked Bruno in a follow-up telephone call how many times recently that persons requesting section line openings had not submitted materials to his office.

“It seems like it was just this last two,” Bruno said. “It just seems like the people didn’t do their due diligence.”

Randall Jones of Pawhuska, who was the District 1 commissioner in 2022 and voted to approve the section line opening for Bohannan, said he didn’t recall the submission or non-submission of detailed information prior to a section-line hearing ever being used to deny a request to open a section line.

“They just made this crap up,” Jones said, dismissing the rationale for closing the section line Bohannan requested. “It is pure smoke and mirrors for them to deny access to this little woman.”

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on July 10 made the motion to close the section line Bohannan requested. Cartwright clearly and repeatedly explained his position in terms of fairness. He cited a similar case in his district, noting that the District 3 matter was returned to the starting point to allow for the submission of documentation.

“In that case we hit the reset button because it wasn’t done properly,” Cartwright said July 10. “It has nothing to do with the merits of the case.”

In a follow-up phone call, Cartwright told the Journal-Capital that his intent was to treat everyone equally and fairly.

During the July 10 hearing, Mr. Morris requested that the county board not close the section line at issue, and indicated that Ms. Bohannan was already trying to remedy the failure to provide all requested documentation. In a follow-up telephone call, Morris said he and Bohannan were at the point of evaluating her options.

During the hearing, Mr. Trentman indicated an openness to potentially granting an easement for Ms. Bohannan.

Another element of the overall picture is that Kent and Sally Trentman were contributors to Piper’s election campaign, according to campaign finance documentation. The Journal-Capital sent an emailed request to two email addresses for the commissioner (a personal email address, and one for Osage County District 1), asking him if he had considered recusing himself from the discussion about closing the section line, given that the parties making the request to close it had supported his campaign. The newspaper did not receive a reply.