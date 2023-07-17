Board offers couple good intentions

County commissioners offered Roger and Paula Stevenson agenda space and good intentions but not much more during a July 10 discussion of the condition of the rural road that serves their neighborhood.

The Stevensons appeared before the Osage County Board of County Commissioners to talk about the rough shape that their road is in. North Sioux Road has become almost impassable in places, with motorists driving on the county right-of-way on either side of the road, they said.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt, who is chairman of the board, addressed the issue. He said North Sioux Road is a public access road located in his district, but not a county maintained road. Talburt said a member of his staff had spoken with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and learned that the road had never been part of the county’s road maintenance program.

Representatives of Osage County District 3 previously did some work on the road, but the work was performed as a courtesy, Talburt said.

“The way funding is, we can’t adopt it,” Talburt said. He said that his road supervisor had looked at North Sioux Road and determined it was in “pretty rough shape.” Talburt also recalled that county workers who made some repairs to the road had received complaints.

“All we got was complaints the whole time we were out there,” Talburt said. For the road to be adopted into the county’s maintenance program, it would have to be brought up to the county’s standard for its roads and then kept at that level of quality for at least a year, he said.

“We would love to be able to take it in and help however we can. We want to do the best we can,” Talburt said. He encouraged the Stevensons to communicate with his road supervisor.

“He’ll be happy to give you any help he possibly can,” Talburt said.

The Stevensons assured Talburt that they had not been among the people who offered road workers a litany of complaints. Osage County is the largest county in Oklahoma. Its population is a little more than 45,800 people.