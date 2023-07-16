Cavalcade royalty, queen candidates welcome rodeo fans

Submitted

The 77th annual Cavalcade Rodeo is this week and Shiloh Martin, the 76th Annual Cavalcade Rodeo Queen, would like to welcome you back to the Osage County Fairgrounds for the best week of the year! Shiloh is the 22-year-old daughter of Jay and Stephanie Martin and is a lifelong resident of Burbank, Oklahoma. She is currently completing her bachelor's degree at Northwestern Oklahoma State University while working full-time at Northern Oklahoma College as its photographer and videographer. Shiloh is an enrolled member of the Osage Nation and has had the unique opportunity to represent her rodeo and her people across multiple states, rodeos, and events throughout the year. In her own words, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the Cavalcade Queen. The miles traveled, arenas, and events fly by, but the people and memories from my year will not soon be forgotten. Thank you to the my amazing committee, supportive parents, the sponsors who have blessed me, and to the community of Cavalcaders who I now get to call my friends.”

Shelbie Huddleston is the 16-year-old daughter of Katrina and Kelly Huddleston. She lives in Skiatook, OK and has been there her whole life. She currently attends school at Epic Charter Schools and spends her time working her horses, Alpo, Sassy and Moose. She loves rodeo and barrel racing. She is a current member of PRUC and the JRRA. When Shelbie isn’t working or attending school, you can find her out on her horse at a barrel race or rodeo. Shelbie plans on going to college to rodeo and major in medicine. This cowgirl is proud to represent the PRUC and wishes everyone good luck at the 77th Annual Cavalcade Rodeo!

Jaylee Collier of Rodeo Bums

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

The role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo is to be an ambassador to the sport of rodeo and to have grit and dedication.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

I would describe Cavalcade as fun and a good way to get out and learn new things. Experience the western and rodeo lifestyle.

Kami Liles of Buckaroo Crew

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

I believe a rodeo queen is a role model to the next generation. She will educate others about our sport and the western lifestyle while encouraging more attendance to join in on the rodeo fun.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

If I was describing Cavalcade to someone who has never been, I would tell them it will be the highlight of their summer. The environment is exhilarating. There will be days and days of rodeo performances, delicious food and music concerts to enjoy. They will make lifelong friendships with the people they meet in and outside of their own club. Although it is hot, Cavalcade is worth your while!

Kelsey Myers of 4 Bar RUC

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

The impact Rodeo Queens have on the rodeo experience changes everything. They are a true shine to the crowd. Always dressed to perfection with little to no flaws. They are beautiful and all around a person everyone wants to be around. A rodeo Queen is always there to work and do a job. They strive to be the best at everything and they set goals for themselves to be successful. The way they handle themselves is so elegant, and classy. They are a true representation of what a western lady should be, and what I strive to be everyday. It’s not only when they are in official dress, it is in their everyday behaviors that represent them. It’s important to always be willing to go the extra mile and put in hard work, and be a good human to all.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

I have answered this question many times actually. I describe it as the world’s largest amateur rodeo. The experience is definitely one of a kind, when you first pull into the arena your first impression is “Wow, this really is the biggest amateur rodeo.” You are always meeting new people and seeing new things. When I tell people about Cavalcade, I make them watch the wild cow milking. All the years I've gone to the Cavalcade, that event is definitely my favorite. Every year it seems I always have the honor of either bringing someone to Cavalcade for their first time, or even better bringing them along as their first rodeo altogether.

Lilly Moore of Owasso Dirt Busters

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

The role of a Rodeo Queen is to lead others and represent the rodeo community. The impact she makes is teaching younger people and helping around.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

The best rodeo to go to, they have food and you get to watch people do what they love to do. Some of the best riders come and show what they do best.

Lily Enyart of Owasso RUC

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

The role of a rodeo queen is to represent her rodeo to the public and to educate her community on the sport of rodeo. She must also be a strong leader for her fellow cowgirls.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

I would say that Cavalcade is unlike any other rodeo, that they have ever been to. Not only is this a full community event that includes parades, shows, and dances; but it is also one of the most competitive and exciting rodeos around.

Maggie Howard of Drumright RUC

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

A rodeo queen is a cowgirl and a lady. She represents her club and community, upholds herself with poise and grace, and is a leader to young ladies. The rodeo queen knows about the sport of rodeo and uses that knowledge to attract rodeo fans.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

Located in the heart of Osage County, Cavalcade is a place for cowgirls and cowboys to show off their talent if they're "feelin' lucky."

Summer Boynton of Bar Rocking R

Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo.

A rodeo queen is the staple of any and all rodeo. She has a bright smile and sweet personality. She is knowledgeable about rodeo and all it offers. She uplifts competitors and represents her club with honor and poise.

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

Since this is my first year attending Cavalcade, I have done my research amongst friends, family and fans (and online)! Cavalcade is the World's Largest Amateur Rodeo and it is full of fun events that are not seen at a regular rodeo, such as, men's barrel racing and wild cow milking! I can't wait!

Kellianna Harris of Cowpokes

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

I have been an attendee of Cavalcade for multiple years, beginning at the age of 4 years old; however, this is my first year to be a contender. I would describe Cavalcade to be the world’s largest amateur rodeo, presenting a huge gathering of the region’s round-up clubs, in a friendly competition of each club’s best.

Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport.

I believe it is a key role of the rodeo queen to be the role model that brings the pageantry of the sport to the crowd, and competitors through her interactions within the community. As your rodeo queen I would strive to be a friendly and welcoming face to newcomers, educating them about the sport wherever opportunity presents itself, and I would encourage others by sharing my passion for the sport.

Skye Crawford of the Talala Rebels

If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who had never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?

Cavalcade is the world’s largest open rodeo, lasting 6 days, with rodeos twice daily, full of regular events and a few unique events. There are always tons of clubs and contestants competing to win a share of the prize money (and of course bragging rights). Aside from the evening rodeo performances, there is always something happening during the day, such as the day rodeos, Pony Express and Chuck Wagon races, and of course all of the campers enjoying the company. In addition, there are several vendors and concession stands to check out. I highly recommend the lemonade.

Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport.

There seems to be an increase in the number of people interested in being involved in rodeo, and in the number of spectators at our events. I would like to help people understand what rodeo really is. There are many misconceptions of rodeo and what it entails, so education will really help garner more interest! So many contestants are following in a family member’s or friend’s footsteps, so we need to grab ahold of those that don’t have that connection and let them experience rodeo. My plan to reach this new audience will be in venturing outside of the rodeo arena, to events such as fairs and sporting events, and offering information and (if possible) incentives for people to attend. I can also speak with local businesses about helping host customer appreciation days, and using that connection to invite employees and customers to come to our rodeo. I’ve also had the blessing of taking my horse to a local Nursing Home, allowing shut-ins, residents, and employees the opportunity to pet and visit. Doing things like this opens the door to a world that so many Americans have forgotten or never been able to experience at all. Once they get that taste, it completely renews or sparks the interest in our western way of life, and the joy we are so privileged to experience.

Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport.

I plan on using social media to keep the spirit of Rodeo alive in new and changing times. I also hope to show younger youth that rodeo is more than a sport; it's a family brought together by mutual respect and hard work. For many, rodeo is their life form and family base. Without the support of one another we lose that unspoken bond that so many have and need..

There are many great things to love about Rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is that you love the most about America's No. 1 sport?!

My favorite thing about the rodeo world is experiencing and watching the true bond and love between athletes and their animals. Rodeo is truly the No. 1 sport on Earth because every event is about more than yourself. None of this would be possible without the mutual respect that we have for each other and for our animal athletes.