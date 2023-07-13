Teague withdraws staircase offer

Former Interim City Manager Laura Teague on July 11 withdrew an offer to privately have improvements made to a downtown staircase. She explained to the Pawhuska City Council that her effort to help had been criticized and appeared not to be appreciated by some people.

Teague requested in June that city government craft a formal agreement that would allow her to arrange for work to be done to improve the staircase leading from the Sixth Street area upward toward the Osage County Courthouse. The City Council appeared to react favorably to the offer, and there was an item on the Council’s July 11 agenda to consider adopting an agreement that had been drafted.

Following the withdrawal of the offer, the Council expressed a desire for Teague to leave in place any alterations she had already made, without which the staircase area would be less safe.

Teague’s decision sparked a discussion of the city’s downtown historic district. At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson said it was not the desire of the Council to use historic district regulations “to stifle anybody from fixing their buildings up.”

Tolson also sought to reassure Teague that her effort to help was appreciated.

“I really don’t want you to get sour grapes on what you’re doing here, at all,” he said. Tolson articulated the view that an owner of property located in the historic district could comply with district regulations if the property owner wished to receive tax credits, or the property owner could opt to improve their property according to their own desires. Pawhuska resident Hank Benson disagreed.

In follow-up interviews with the Journal-Capital, Tolson and Benson rephrased their opinions on the subject.

“I don’t think we need to stifle improvements downtown by making people follow the National Historic Register guidelines,” Tolson said. He clarified that he believed if property owners were not seeking tax credits, they should be free to make their own decisions about property improvements.

Benson did not agree.

“I’m just trying to go by the ordinances that are set up,” Benson said in an interview July 12. “Just trying one more time to do the right thing that people have approved to do.”

Benson said Tolson wasn’t reading the historic district guidelines.

“Doesn’t matter,” Benson said regarding the question of whether or not a property owner wants to pursue tax credits. “It’s in the historic district, so you’re supposed to follow the guidelines.”

Benson told the Journal-Capital that he intended to contact state historic preservation officials, with a view toward having them provide information to Acting City Manager Bill Sweeden regarding his responsibilities as a member of the historic district commission. According to city ordinance language, the city manager, the city clerk and either a member of the City Council or a community member appointed by the Council are to be members of the municipal commission administering the historic district.

“I want to work with her. I have wanted to work with her,” Benson said regarding Teague. “I’m just trying to get it clear, so they go forward with the correct action.”

The historic district dates back to 1986. There has been no active regulation of the district by city government for several years now, and Benson’s comment during the July 11 Council meeting was that the issue of whether Ladd and Ree Drummond should be allowed to have balconies added to some of their properties contributed to historic district activity going dormant.

“That’s basically what axed the historic district,” Benson said.

Mike McCartney, who is executive director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce and a former city manager, expressed sympathy during the Council meeting for Teague’s predicament. He commented that he had been involved with the ownership of a number of downtown buildings and it had been “hell to get those in shape.” McCartney thanked Teague for work she has had done on downtown properties that she and her family own.

“Not many have put into their properties like you have,” McCartney said.

Teague said July 11 that she thinks if people are going to criticize her efforts to make improvements, they need to also speak up about the inaction of property owners who just let their buildings sit and deteriorate.

Sheila Tolson said she thinks the Council needs to have a discussion, with citizen input, on the future of the historic district. She suggested the Council could have a planning meeting, just on that subject.