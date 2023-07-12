Try Sara Hensley's cornbread salad

Carla Core Brown

Long ago but not far away, I taught elementary children in Hominy Public Schools. While teaching there, one of the traditions I anticipated with great gusto was the Spring Salad Luncheon. It was an annual fundraising event hosted by the women of the Hominy First Methodist Church. The ladies always pulled out all the stops and donated, in true church-pot-luck fashion, the most outrageously delicious salads you could ever hope to imagine.

The attendees would line up, entry tickets in hand, and study the banquet of offered fare. Decisions-decisions! The variety seemed unending and the desire to sample all was overwhelming. Those were the days, my friend.

Just recently my family learned the luncheon was indeed on and we eagerly made our way to Hominy. I promise, every single salad was a sure-fire winner but as for me, one salad was a standout. The recipe hound in me managed to acquire the recipe from my fellow co-worker and friend to this very day, Sara Hensley! Not only is her salad a dandy, but so is Sara!

SARA’S HEAVENLY CORNBREAD SALAD

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper, 1 yellow bell pepper, 1 orange bell pepper

4 green onions, (green portion only)

1 tomato

(All of the above vegetables chopped small)

3 boxes of Jiffy Cornbread Mix + ¾ cup of sugar (bake according to the directions on the box)

Mix below two items together and set aside:

1 ½ cups Miracle Whip

½ cup sugar

Mix all vegetables together with crumbled cornbread. Fold in the Miracle Whip mixture. (Can add more, or not as much, Miracle Whip according to the moisture you desire. Sara said, “I like mine not too wet.”

Chill overnight for the best taste.

**This recipe was taken in part from the Hominy Methodist Cookbook and Brenda Carter.

Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!