Pawhuska eyes providing ambulance service to Barnsdall

Acting City Manager Bill Sweeden said Friday, July 7 that discussions were in progress about the possibility of Pawhuska Emergency Medical Service becoming the officially recognized ambulance service provider for the town of Barnsdall.

Sweeden said he had talked with Pawhuska Fire Chief Matthew Tumleson, and with Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley about the possibility, and he was interested in whether the Osage County Board of County Commissioners would have anything constructive to say on the subject at its Monday, July 10 meeting.

There was nothing about ambulance service on the commissioners’ agenda for July 10, as distributed July 7, but the possibility existed for a discussion during the New Business or Citizen Comment periods of the county board meeting.

The towns of Barnsdall and Avant have, in recent years, been grouped together as an ambulance service district of sorts. Sweeden clarified that Pawhuska is interested in becoming the service provider for Barnsdall but not for Avant. He clarified that the distance to Avant was a problem.

Osage County commissioners had nothing new to announce Friday, June 30 regarding some kind of arrangement for ambulance service for Barnsdall and Avant and nearby unincorporated areas. The county was, thus, about to enter the new fiscal year Saturday, July 1 with no ambulance service agreement in place for that part of the county.

The commissioners held a short, end-of-fiscal-year special meeting June 30.

“Short term, no,” District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said, when asked if county government had made progress on the problem. “We have not stopped looking for options.”

For the past five years, Miller EMS, based in Medford, Oklahoma, has provided ambulance service for the towns of Barnsdall and Avant and the surrounding areas. The cost has been $18,000 per month, and county government has paid the majority of the bill.

With the Miller contract expiring, Osage County attempted three times to attract bidders to provide service in the affected area. Only Miller submitted any bid materials. In the latest bidding round, Miller offered two options -- $30,000 per month for Basic Life Support, or $26,000 for Basic Life Support if the company were to be allowed up to 30 outside patient transfers per month.

The county board on June 26 rejected those bids and a day-to-day continuation offer.

A meeting was scheduled late Friday morning, June 30, reportedly in Skiatook, where leaders of ambulance service operations for areas near Barnsdall and Avant were to gather and try to figure out how to provide mutual-aid ambulance service coverage for persons in the two-town area until some longer-term arrangement could be made.