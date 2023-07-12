Luttrell re-elected to CLEER board

Submitted

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, was re-elected to serve on The Energy Council's Center for Legislative Energy and Environmental Research (CLEER) Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting recently in Washington, D.C.

The Energy Council is an international non-partisan legislative organization founded in 1975 to promote a balanced energy strategy and related environmental policies. CLEER provides support for the Council and helps educate members with regard to state, national and global energy issues.

"The strength of our energy industry, both nationally and within the state, is central to Oklahoma's economy," Luttrell said. "I am honored to serve with other legislators and energy partners in advocating for responsible energy policy, and I look forward to continuing in this role."

The opening speaker was Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole, who discussed federal energy policy and the future impact on energy-producing states. Additional presenters included the directors of numerous federal agencies regarding energy, exploration, emerging industries, research, permitting and regulations.

Canadian Consul General Susan Harper and representatives from energy-producing Canadian provinces hosted members at the Canadian Embassy. Oklahoma State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant, Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, and Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City, joined Luttrell at the meeting.

Luttrell was appointed to The Energy Council by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in 2018 and also serves on the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee. His district includes the Phillips 66 Ponca City Refinery, which employs nearly 1,000 people in his district and is the largest refinery in Oklahoma.

Luttrell, a Republican, has served House District 37 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2018. He previously served in the Legislature from 2006 to 2010, during which time he was appointed to the National Energy Council.