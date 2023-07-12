Get your tickets for Cavalcade

Cavalcade Rodeo, which dates back to 1947, is scheduled for next week. Cavalcade is a signature Pawhuska and Osage County event.

Daytime rodeo performances are scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 through Friday, July 21. Evening performances are to be at 7 p.m. each date from Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22. These performances are to be held at the Osage County Fairgronds.

The Cavalcade Street Dance, to be held in downtown Pawhuska, is set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. The Cavalcade Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, on Kihekah Avenue in downtown Pawhuska. The Rodeo Finals are to be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 23 at the fairgrounds.

Visit cavalcaderodeo.com for ticket information. If you have questions, call Cavalcade Secretary Kate Huddleston at 918-978-7633, or send her a message at CavalcadeRodeo@gmail.com if you prefer to communicate in writing.