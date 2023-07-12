Feds make funding award to Osage Nation

The U.S. Treasury Department in late June announced millions of dollars of funding for the Osage Nation to provide support for start-up small businesses.

In its announcement, the Treasury Department said the following -- “The Osage Nation, approved for up to $5,092,326, will operate three programs: one loan participation program, one collateral support program, and one equity/venture capital program. The Osage Nation through the SSBCI program will provide credit and investment support to start-up small businesses in the healthcare, tourism, and technology industries, amongst other industries.”

The SSBCI program is the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Through SSBCI, the U.S. government provides money to state governments, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and tribal governments to promote entrepreneurship. The Treasury Department’s announcement of funding for the Osage Nation was just one element in a sweeping, nationwide announcement of up to $73 million in SSBCI money for 39 tribal governments.

“This funding is part of the largest and most expansive one-time investment for tribal governments for small business financing in the history of the nation,” the Treasury Department said. The Journal-Capital sought additional information from Osage Nation Communications regarding the federal award to the Osage Nation. The newspaper did not receive any reply prior to deadline for this edition.