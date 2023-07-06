OHP works fatal accident near Fairfax

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Thursday, July 6 released a trooper report that provided details regarding a fatal traffic accident July 5 near Fairfax. The report said the accident took place about 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 along State Highway 20, west of County Road 5905, three miles east and four miles south of Fairfax.

The trooper report did not name the victim of the single-vehicle fatality accident. Trooper reports typically provide names of accident victims following notification of next-of-kin.

The trooper report said that the single vehicle involved in the accident, which was eastbound, departed the road to the left for unknown reasons, and then overcorrected. After the overcorrection, the vehicle departed the road to the right “in a broad slide causing Vehicle 1 to overturn one-half time coming to rest on its top,” the trooper report said.

The driver was pinned in the wreckage for about five hours, the report said.

Emergency responders from Fairfax and Ralston worked the accident along with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Community EMS. The cause of the accident remained under investigation.