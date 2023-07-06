Council adopts 2023-24 budget

The Pawhuska City Council on July 5 adopted a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which began July 1. The budget was legally required to be in place by July 1, and was late.

The Council voted in a June 29 special meeting to table consideration of the 2023-24 budget. The context for that vote was that only three of the five councilors were present, and two of those voiced objections to approving the budget as presented to them.

In a July 5 emergency meeting, Mayor Mark Buchanan explained that City Attorney John Heskett had advised that the new budget could be amended, but something needed to be adopted to satisfy the legal requirement to have a budget by the beginning of the fiscal year. Municipal fiscal years run from July 1 to June 30.

All five councilors were present July 5. There was no difference in the budget document adopted July 5 and the one that was not adopted June 29. Ward 1 Councilor Roger Taylor and Ward 4 Councilor Rodger Milleson were present July 5. They had been absent June 29. Taylor made the motion July 5 to adopt the budget.

Ward 2 Councilor Susan Bayro, who opposed adoption of the budget on June 29, said July 5 that she would agree to vote "yes" with the understanding that she wanted an auditor or auditors to review revenue figures. She said that municipal department heads should understand that the document being approved July 5 to satisfy a legal requirement would probably not be the final budget for 2023-24, and their departmental appropriations could very well change.

At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson on July 5 reiterated concerns about revenue figures, particularly sales tax revenue figures. Tolson, who opposed adoption of the budget on June 29, opposed the move again on July 5, citing objections based on what he considered an insufficient explanation of anticipated revenue, as well as a failure to list all important anticipated expenses in the new budget.

The Council voted 4-to-1 to approve the new General Fund budget, 4-to-1 to approve the new Public Works Authority budget, and 5-to-0 to approve the new Municipal Trust Authority budget. Tolson cast the dissenting votes on the General Fund and the Public Works Authority budgets. He said that he had no objection to the Municipal Trust Authority budget. That budget is concerned primarily with the promotion of economic development.

Acting City Manager Bill Sweeden said July 5 that city staff members continued to engage in efforts to improve 2023-24 budget information, with a view toward the eventual amendment of the new budget to reflect a realistic, frugal approach. Sweeden assured the Council that he would personally review all spending requests and would not approve anything that was not necessarily needed.