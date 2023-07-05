New Pawhuska map offers an intro to local history

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has produced and is distributing 5,000 copies of a new map of the city.

As you would expect, there is a map of the street grid inside the brochure-style publication. But there is so much more: An article about Pawhuska history; numerous old black-and-white images of early Pawhuska; an article about the Mabelle Kennedy Highway, between Pawhuska and Ponca City; a list of about 20 locations in the Pawhuska area of potential interest to visitors (with color photos); even a map of the locations of disc golf courses in the Pawhuska area.

“I just wanted to make sure we had history in there. People don’t know our history,” Chamber Executive Director Mike McCartney said. He explained that visitors to Pawhuska frequently stop and read the historical marker in front of the old blacksmith shop building where the Chamber has its offices. After they read the sign, some of them enter the Chamber and want to look around, he said.

In addition to distributing a new city map, McCartney is interested in the Chamber leading the way on an effort to put out more historical signs. He spoke of the desirability of placing signs at the bases of staircases leading up from the west side of Kihekah Avenue in the direction of the Osage County Courthouse.

“That’s what we want, is the history to be told and the historic district to be recognized where our businesses are located,” he said.

Pawhuska is, among many other things, the location where the first Boy Scout troop was formed in the United States. McCartney, a lifelong Pawhuska resident, recalls knowing some of the men who had been among those early Boy Scouts.

Reba Bueno-Conner, office manager at the Chamber, recalled it was late summer or early fall of 2022 when the decision was made to move ahead with a new Pawhuska map. Work started on the project in November, she said.

The first printing was 5,000 copies of the map, and Bueno-Conner said her goal is for a second printing to be necessary.

“I think we’re pretty well on the way there,” she said.

The Chamber has been providing copies of the new city map to downtown merchants, and has arranged for copies to be distributed through state tourism locations, Bueno-Conner said. If there is a reprinting, she would like to see them distributed even more widely, she said. The document can be easily edited and adjusted. Map Ink is the company that printed the map.

Bueno-Conner said some of the historical aspects of the map are among her favorites. She credited Garrett Hartness, of the Osage County Historical Society Museum, with providing essential assistance with the inclusion of historic pictures and information.

“Another thing I am excited about – there is as huge disc golf community out there,” Bueno-Conner said, pointing out the map of disc golf course locations.

“I’m just trying to help push that out more,” she said.

The map was finished the week before the Chamber’s annual gala, which was in late April, and Bueno-Conner said she is very pleased with the result.