Pawhuska budget to be late

The Pawhuska City Council on Thursday, June 29 postponed adopting a budget. Councilors Mark Buchanan, Steve Tolson and Susan Bayro made the decision, voting 3-0 to table consideration of a proposed new budget. Councilors Roger Taylor and Rodger Milleson were absent.

City government will enter the new fiscal year Saturday, July 1 without an approved budget, and it will be out of compliance with the state’s Municipal Budget Act. Attorney Jacob Heskett said Thursday that the state could penalize Pawhuska for its failure to adopt a budget on a timely basis, but he thought it was unlikely. The city has recently experienced turnover in the positions of city manager and assistant city manager.

It initially appeared uncertain whether the failure to adopt a budget on time would be addressed prior to the Council's next regular meeting, on July 11; however, City Clerk Sandy Henley on Friday afternoon, June 30, distributed agenda documents for a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 for the Council to consider adopting a budget for 2023-24. The meeting is to be at City Hall, not at the Community Center, according to the agenda documents.

At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson said June 29 that he was concerned about estimated sales tax revenue for the proposed 2023-24 budget.

“I still have strong concerns about the budget, about the revenue being overestimated on the sales tax,” Tolson said. He explained that the estimated sales tax for 2023-24 was some $400,000 higher than what was collected in the 2022-23 fiscal year. "I don’t agree with spending money that you don’t have."

Pawhuska levies four cents of tax on each dollar of sales, but the revenue produced by two cents of that tax is dedicated to the hospital, street work, and economic development. That means the General Fund only receives income from two cents of the municipal sales tax. Tolson said local retail sales would have to grow by $20 million in 2023-24 to produce an extra $400,000.

Ward 2 Councilor Susan Bayro voiced displeasure that the results of questioning by councilors during the June 22 budget hearing did not appear to have been worked into the proposed budget for 2023-24. Thus, the document remained unimproved.

“We are still in the same spot we were in last week,” Bayro said.

Acting City Manager Bill Sweeden offered the idea of approving the proposed budget as it was and then amending it. Tolson declined, commenting that he didn’t want to appear to be “putting my personal seal on that.” Bayro also declined to approve the document that was available Thursday. She said that she would have to consult her notes from the June 22 budget hearing about changes that should be included in a final budget.

“I think they’d rather you not pass a budget that’s unrealistic,” Tolson said in regard to being out of compliance with state law.